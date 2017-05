LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – You may soon be able to own a piece of Capital Region history.

Memorabilia from the old Hoffman’s Playland is up for online auction until 11 a.m. on May 15.

The local amusement park operated for 52 years before closing and moving to Huck Finn’s Warehouse in Albany. Some of the items for sale include the old sign and Humpty Dumpty.

The items up for auction can be seen in person from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. on May 12 at the old Latham site on Route 9.

