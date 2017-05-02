NY announces plan to combat gang violence, drug addiction

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo made his first public appearance in Albany since the budget was passed last month.

His visit to the Capital Region highlighted how the heroin epidemic and gang violence cases aren’t getting any better so it’s time to combine resources to tackle both issues.

Regardless of the city you live in, state police say we all have one thing in common.

“Heroin is a huge problem and it’s getting bigger all the time,” Captain Robert E. Patnaude, Acting Troop G Commander, said.

It’s also a growing problem in the Capital Region.

“Our patrol officers who are responding to these incidents are seeing the devastating effects of heroin and group involved violence on our streets and how the two are definitely connected,” Steve Smith, Albany Police’s Public Information Officer, said.

Gov. Cuomo plans to reduce violent crime and the rise of heroin, by investing around a million dollars for a pair of programs that will focus on high crime areas in Albany, like Spring Arbor and South Albany.

“Electronic surveillance equipment, aviation equipment, etc. to fight this war and that’s what it is,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Ten more state troopers will also be added to help patrol high-crime areas alongside city police.

“It helps bring recognition to the areas to the drug dealers and the violence that they’re on notice that we’re going to be here and we’re going to be targeting them,” Captain Patnaude said.

These measures though are not just staying in the Capital Region.

Other cities around the state will also see investment.

The governor continued his push on Tuesday in Rochester and will continue throughout surrounding cities over the next few weeks.

While police welcome the news, they remind you, you at home can help too.

“We need community members to come out to and call the police when they know something is going on and prevent violence before it occurs,” Smith said.