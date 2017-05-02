No, that $75 off coupon on Facebook to Bed Bath & Beyond isn’t real

WCMH Published:

UNION, N.J. (WCMH) — The fake coupon just serves as another reminder that if something seems to be too good to be true, it probably is.

“We are sorry for any confusion and disappointment this fake coupon has caused,” Bed Bath & Beyond wrote on its Facebook page after the coupon began circulating.

Bed Bath & Beyond said it is working with Facebook to have the coupon removed.

A similar coupon to Lowe’s was also recently circulating on Facebook for $50 off, but Lowe’s confirmed that coupon was also a fake.

Lowe’s says it is likely a phishing scam.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s