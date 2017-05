ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The state has released new English and mathematics learning standards.

The revisions for ELA standards include streamlining to avoid repetition across grade levels and improving practices for reading and writing.

It’s designed to make the curriculum more user-friendly for both students and educators.

Changes to the math include ensuring the content is grade-appropriate while maintaining a rigorous standard.

The Board of Regents will review the guidelines.