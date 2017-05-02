Local family recounts newborn going through emergency surgery after Jimmy Kimmel revelation

Related Coverage Jimmy Kimmel tearfully recounts newborn son’s heart surgery

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Everyone is talking about an emotional moment from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night.

The late night talk show host revealed his newborn son had emergency lifesaving surgery. A local family is now sharing a similar story.

“I definitely connected because being a parent like him,” Marcus Hunsinger said.

Hunsinger’s daughter, Ciera, was born with January.

“Everyone says you fall in love at first sight, and they weren’t lying,” he said. “When she came out, I fell right in love.”

But when she was less than two months old, she had her own scary experience. Ciera wasn’t moving her left arm, and her parents took notice.

“We got concerned, so we took her to the doctor and they immediately noticed some swelling and some abnormalities,” Allison Hunsinger said.

It was discovered she had a staph infection.

“I was terrified,” Allison said. “I couldn’t imagine my little peanut was going through that.”

Marcus and Allison decided to bring Ciera to the children’s hospital at Albany Medical Center where she had emergency surgery.

“Her doctors were wonderful,” Allison said. “They were always watching her, checking her about every half hour. Making sure she was eating well, doing well, not spiking a fever.”

Today, Ciera is doing well, and her parents are thankful that Jimmy Kimmel took a stance.

“If your baby is going to die, and it doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make,” Kimmel said on his show.

Kimmel’s son is doing well, but he will have to undergo future surgeries.