Lawmakers, advocates want to expand the NY Safe Act

Web Staff Published: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State legislators, advocates, and students joined together in the fight against gun violence on Tuesday.

They’re asking lawmakers to expand on the New York Safe Act that toughened background checks and implemented other regulations on weapon and ammunition ownership.

Advocates want to see new measures added to the Safe Act by allowing police or citizens to get a court order restricting access to guns when someone poses a risk.

They also want measures to require safe storage and more efficient background checks.

Those opposed say the safe act is in violation of Second Amendment rights.

