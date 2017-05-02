Capital Region Walmart stores offering grocery pickup service

Web Staff Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Walmart stores in the Capital Region are offering a new grocery pickup service.

Walmart says the free service allows customers to choose from 30,000 items including fresh produce, meats, and organic groceries.

How it works

  • Customers order food online or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app. During checkout, customers pick the date and time of pickup.
  • Personal shoppers gather the items each customer requested.
  • When the customer arrives, an associate will retrieve the items and load into the customer’s car. Reserved parking spaces will be marked in orange and a designated number to alert an associate will be provided.

The following stores have the online grocery service:

  • 279 Troy Rd. Rensselaer, NY 12144
  • 1549 Route 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065
  • 200 Dutch Meadows Ln. Glenville, NY 12302

Click here to learn more and start place online grocery orders.

