Capital Region Walmart stores offering grocery pickup service

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Walmart stores in the Capital Region are offering a new grocery pickup service.
Walmart says the free service allows customers to choose from 30,000 items including fresh produce, meats, and organic groceries.
How it works
- Customers order food online or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app. During checkout, customers pick the date and time of pickup.
- Personal shoppers gather the items each customer requested.
- When the customer arrives, an associate will retrieve the items and load into the customer’s car. Reserved parking spaces will be marked in orange and a designated number to alert an associate will be provided.
The following stores have the online grocery service:
- 279 Troy Rd. Rensselaer, NY 12144
- 1549 Route 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065
- 200 Dutch Meadows Ln. Glenville, NY 12302
Click here to learn more and start place online grocery orders.