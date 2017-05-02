Capital Region Walmart stores offering grocery pickup service

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Walmart stores in the Capital Region are offering a new grocery pickup service.

Walmart says the free service allows customers to choose from 30,000 items including fresh produce, meats, and organic groceries.

How it works

Customers order food online or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app. During checkout, customers pick the date and time of pickup.

Personal shoppers gather the items each customer requested.

When the customer arrives, an associate will retrieve the items and load into the customer’s car. Reserved parking spaces will be marked in orange and a designated number to alert an associate will be provided.

The following stores have the online grocery service:

279 Troy Rd. Rensselaer, NY 12144

1549 Route 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065

200 Dutch Meadows Ln. Glenville, NY 12302

Click here to learn more and start place online grocery orders.