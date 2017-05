Ebony: terrier mix, spayed female

age: 10 years

Ebony and three other dogs from the same household were brought to an animal shelter when their elderly owner could no longer care for them.

All of these dogs were slated for euthanasia when we rescued them.

At first they were terrified and withdrawn, but they’re now wagging their tails and looking for attention.

Being an older dog, Ebony would probably do best in a home with just adults.

Capital District Humane Association (518) 664-3450