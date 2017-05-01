Volunteers to beautify Troy hiking trail

Web Staff Published:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Volunteers in Troy will be picking up their rakes, gloves and pruning shears to beautify a long ignored hiking trail.

When complete, Prospect Park Trail will reconnect the peak of the 80 acre City Park to the Little Italy and South Troy neighborhoods and expand the historic park’s trail system.

The restoration effort will begin with the Trail Cleanup Day on May 13.

Volunteers should dress appropriately, meaning long pants and bring bug repellent.

Water will be provided to all volunteers.

In case, of bad weather, the cleanup will be rescheduled for May 20.

 

