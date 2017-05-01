Vermont considers ending need for front license plates

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – Vermont lawmakers are considering a proposal that would drop the state’s requirement that most vehicles have two license plates.

A bill being considered in the state Senate would drop Vermont’s two-plate requirement and allow drivers to keep the commemorative “Vermont Strong” license plates that were sold to help raise money for rebuilding after Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.

Last year former Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin signed an executive order allowing the commemorative plates to be used indefinitely. But the Burlington Free Press reports the state House voted to require two plates.

Lawmakers from the House and Senate are expected to settle the dispute.