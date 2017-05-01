Troy’s Cars and Caffeine Show kicks off

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Car lovers were able to get their caffeine fix while enjoying some classic cars this weekend.

Troy’s Cars and Caffeine Show kicked off on Sunday outside 1945 Speed Custom.

Hundreds of vehicles were on display from classic to muscle models and motorcycles.

Organizers say the event is extremely inclusive and is open to all makes and years and the whole family.

“It gives me goosebumps just looking around not only that but the vibe that everybody puts off it’s awesome,” Organizer Charles Darmanjian said. “It’s a family friendly event bring your dogs and your kids it’s great.”

Caffeine and Cars will take place on the last Sunday of every month through the summer and sometimes into fall depending on the weather.