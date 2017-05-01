Pres. Trump open to meeting with North Korea leader

By Published:
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaking Thursday at a parliamentary panel on national security and diplomacy, warned that North Korea may be capable of firing a missile loaded with sarin nerve gas toward Japan. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he’d be open to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, under the right circumstances.

Trump tells Bloomberg News in an interview Monday, “If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would, absolutely, I would be honored to do it.”

Tensions with North Korea have escalated dramatically in recent weeks as American and other intelligence agencies have suggested the country was readying for a possible nuclear test.

The Trump administration has said all options, including a military strike, are on the table.

Trump says that “most political people would never say” they’d be willing to meet with Kim. But he adds: “I’m telling you, under the right circumstances, I would meet with him. We have breaking news.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s