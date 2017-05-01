Police: Woman groped while walking alone in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Pittsfield Police are investigating another reported groping incident in South Street.

Police say a 19-year-old resident reported she was assaulted while walking on South Street near the Colonial Theatre on Thursday at around 9:30 p.m.

The victim told police she was approached from behind and groped by a man.

The man was described as being white, having dark brown colored hair, clean shaven, and having a “scrawny” thin build.

According to police, this is the fourth reported assault in recent weeks.

Police are urging residents and visitors to be vigilant while walking alone and immediately contact police if they believe they are being followed.

Officers will be conducting extra patrols in the downtown and outlying areas.