NY expanding addiction treatment services

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the state’s latest effort to battle the deadly opioid addiction crisis, $250,000 will be dedicated to helping people access addiction treatment services.

Part of that money, $100,000, will go to the Addiction Care Center of Albany. The center supports families who have a loved one battling addiction.

The other $150,000 is going to Catholic Charities’ Project SAFE Point which will create a partnership with local emergency rooms and help patients find the right treatment after an overdose.

“The family support navigator and peer advocate services provide critical guidance to people entering treatment, as well as to their families,” said OASAS Commissioner Arlene González-Sánchez. “The services also help reduce barriers to the treatment process, so people can achieve long-term recovery without relapse.”

