Mysterious picture spurring questions in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A mysterious picture of a young girl in the woods near Cambridge has many locals there wondering, who she is and where did she came from?

Landowners just want to find the family but now the whole town is buzzing.

It is the picture that has everyone talking. Is it just a little kid lost in the woods or is it something supernatural?”

People around the Cambridge have mixed opinions.

“I think it’s a ghost. Why do you say that? Because look at it. It’s definitely a spirit.”

“I think it’s just a little girl playing in the woods. I don’t think it’s a ghost.”

“I don’t know. It’s kind of hard to believe whatever you see on social media nowadays.”

Taken by a trail cam in the woods off of Route 74 in Cambridge, this picture has had the whole town talking.

Chief George Bell has never seen anything like it.

“I’ve lived here all my life and I’ve never heard of a ghost running around the woods.”

New landowners just bought this chunk of woods, hoping to use it as a hunting area.

According to the chief, they set up the camera to make sure the general population didn’t go through them.

Then they saw the girl in the picture.

Chief Bell confirms it is real and the landowners simply wanted to inform the girl’s family.

“The idea originally was just to identify who the child was.”

Now it’s been a few weeks and still no one has come forward and imaginations are soaring.

“I don’t know there is some creepy stuff in this town.”

Even skeptics want answers.

“There has to be an explanation. I just hope they come forward

soon to clear it up.”

“I would say there’s no way that’s a ghost but that’s the kind of thing were I’d say ehh, I don’t know.”

Cambridge Police say they are still trying to identify the girl in the picture so if you know anything, ghost or not, you are asked to contact them.