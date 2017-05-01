Mother of the Year contest finalists announced

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mother’s Day is right around the corner and the City of Albany revealed the five women in the running for the Mother of the Year contest.

The woman running are Tina Bacon, of Delanson; Kathy Golden, of Clifton Park; Joann Mazzocchi, of Albany; Sara Olley, of Middle Grove; and Julie Pizziketti, of Clifton Park.

The winner will be crowned on Mother’s Day, Sunday, April 14th at the Albany Tulip Festival. She will be greeted by Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and the soon to be crowned Tulip Queen.

The ceremony will take place at noon at the Lake House Stage in Washington Park.

All five finalists will get a gift basket and bouquet of flowers.