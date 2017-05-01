Lawmaker seeks answers on Rumble in Jungle event at Schodack State Park

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A party hosted by a fraternity at a local state park turned to chaos over the weekend.

Now one county legislator wants to know why local police weren’t told about the event and who is going to pick up the bill for their response to the event.

The party called Rumble in the Jungle is a yearly event put on by UAlbany’s chapter of the fraternity Phi Iota Alpha.

Videos posted on social media show hundreds of people at this year’s version of the event at Schodack State Park.

“They gave a permit to people over 200 people that are college students to have a party outdoors that involved alcohol.”

Rensselaer County Legislator Bob Loveridge wants to know how such an event could happen.

“It was just a total situation that was chaotic.”

Loveridge says park police approved the event but only stationed two officers to keep things under control and it wasn’t enough.

“It got out of control. There were actual physical fights happening and people jumping on cars.”

Schodack Police were forced to call in off duty officers to assist but were never told about the event ahead of time.

“If police officers didn’t respond to a group that size that was already out of control and being physically violent things could have gotten a lot worse.”

It cost the department hundreds of dollars in overtime expenses.

The party has happened at least twice before at other state parks at Thatcher State Park in 2014 and Peebles Island last year.

“In the last four locations where they met there were problems at those locations.”

UAlbany is waiting on the police investigation before making any disciplinary decisions.

State Park Police and Phi Iota Alpha did not respond to NEWS10 ABC’s requests for a comment.