Crossgates Mall shooting trial begins after full jury selected

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Both sides in the Crossgates Mall shooting trial are doing their best to sway the jury on Monday.

The trial moving quickly as the jury was seated at about 4 p.m. and opening statements just wrapped up.

The prosecution claiming the November shooting was the result of a long-standing rivalry between gangs from Albany and Troy.

The ADA also admitted that the jury would not see any video of the actual shooting because there just isn’t any.

The defense told jurors his Tasheem Maeweather just happened to be in the mall on Saturday, November 12th along with thousands of other shoppers and when the shooting took place. That’s where the story ends.

Maeweather is facing several charges, including attempted murder because police say Maeweather had a specific target in mind during the shooting.

That charge carries up to 25 years behind bars.

He’s already serving nine years for an unrelated parole violation.