SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fundraiser is being held for the fiance of a man who lost his life in a fire last week in Schenectady.

Gerald Clark, 51, was found dead inside his Green Street home last Monday.

Seven other people, including a toddler, who were inside that home at the time, made it out safely.

The fundraiser will be held at Morrettes King Steak House on Erie Boulevard from 5 to 8 p.m.

All money will go to Clark’s fiancee Tia St. Laurent.