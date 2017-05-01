Funding announced to prevent drug use, underage drinking on SUNY and CUNY campuses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A total of $2.5 million in funding was announced to prevent drug use and underage drinking on a number of SUNY and CUNY college campuses across New York.

The governor’s office says the funding will support the development of campus-community coalitions and foster partnerships to help strengthen local prevention efforts.

“College is a formative time in young people’s lives and it is critical that we provide our students with the necessary tools to avoid making bad decisions with potentially life-altering consequences,” Governor Cuomo said. “Through campaigns aimed at combatting drug use and underage drinking, we can help set students on the right path by creating a campus environment that fosters education, awareness and growth for all.”

The following college campus communities in New York State will receive funding:

University of Buffalo , Erie County

State University of New York at Buffalo State, Erie County

State University of New York at New Paltz, Ulster County

Stony Brook University, Suffolk County

State University of New York at Albany, Albany County

Purchase College SUNY, Westchester County

College of Staten Island, Richmond County

College at Brockport, Monroe County

Tompkins Cortland Community College, Tompkins/Cortland Counties

State University of New York College at Cortland, Cortland County

Herkimer College, Herkimer County

Binghamton University, Broome County

Onondaga Community College, Onondaga County

, Onondaga County Suffolk Community College, Suffolk County

Suffolk County Farmingdale State College, Suffolk County

Suffolk County John Jay College, New York County

New York County Baruch College, New York County

New York County The City College of New York , New York County

, New York County Lehman College , Bronx County

, Bronx County State University of New York at Geneseo, Livingston County

According to the governor’s office, the programs the colleges develop are expected to achieve an overall decrease in problems related to alcohol and drug use, such as academic difficulties, alcohol overdoses and injuries, and assaults. Other objectives include:

Reducing alcohol and drug access and availability on the campus and in the surrounding community;

Changing attitudes and norms that support college underage drinking and drug use, including prescription drug misuse; and

Providing Screening Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment services to college students as appropriate.