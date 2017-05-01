Father of daughter killed in fatal Lake George boating crash gives emotional testimony

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) –  It was difficult to hear Charlotte McCue’s father Eric crying as he recalled what happened the night of the boat crash.

McCue says he never saw or heard West’s boat. Once the boats hit, he says he saw Alex West’s boat over his shoulder.

He says he didn’t think anyone was hurt until he saw Charlotte’s arm hanging down. He says there was nothing he could do and that he couldn’t save her.

The Prosecution rested before taking a lunch break.

The defense called the owner of the Huddle Restaurant where West and his friends went after Log Bay Day and prior to the crash.

Dawn O’Keefe says she didn’t believe West showed any signs of impairment.

The defense has now called a boating expert on the stand.

