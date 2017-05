CHARLESTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman is facing 31 counts of cruelty to animal charges after police say she was not properly providing food and water to farm animals.

Police say they investigated after receiving a tip that Amy Person, 50, was not properly caring for the animals. She was processed and released.

She is due in court on Thursday.

The Montgomery SPCA is taking care of the animals including sheep, goats, pigs and horses.