Animal Adventure Park announces name of April the Giraffe’s new calf

HARPURSVILLE, NY (NEWS10 ABC) — April the giraffe’s baby finally has a name.

Say hello to Tajiri!

The Animal Adventure Park revealed the name on “Good Morning America” Monday morning. Public voting to name the famous giraffe calf ended Sunday evening.

Public voting to name the famous giraffe calf ended Sunday evening and the park says the people picked “Allysa’s Choice.” Allysa, the calf’s keeper, chose the name Tajiri, which means “hope” in Swahili.

The other names in the top 10 included:

· Apollo

· Geoffrey

· Gio

· Harpur

· Noah

· Ollie

· Patch

· Patches

· Unity

The park says they will call Tajiri ‘Taj” for short.