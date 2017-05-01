American Heart Association stands behind legislation raising smoking age to 21 in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Heart Association says not only is smoking bad for you but your wallet.

The association is standing behind legislation to raise the age you can buy tobacco from 18-21.

Volunteers met in the Capitol and later with individual lawmakers to express to them the importance of raising the age.

Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal sponsors the legislation in the Assembly.

Rosenthal smoked for 20 years, at one point, two packs a day and hopes raising the age will discourage people from smoking in the first place.

“In that age range, 18-20, 21 is key in establishing habits with you for the rest of your life,” Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal said. “If you do not start, you don’t have to go through the agony of trying to quit, because eventually, you’ll want to quit.”

The law does not cover electronic cigarettes. Rosenthal also sponsors legislation that would apply restrictions.

Both are in committee and have not made it to the floor for a vote.