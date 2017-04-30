Whitehall village boil water order

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A boil water order is in effect at midnight (Monday, May 1, 12 a.m.) and will remain in effect until further notice.

Updated messages will be sent out by both Whitehall Village and Washington County authorities.

These are scheduled repairs to the water system that will be in the evening hours of Sunday, April 30.

Landline phones and registered mobile devices will receive a notification at 6:00 p.m. tonight from the Washington County Department of Public Safety.

Please direct questions to the Whitehall Village DPW at (518)499-1575.