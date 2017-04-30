Striking poses for clean water in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Clean water has become a major issue in our region. Tonight people came together to support those in crisis areas, such as Hoosick Falls.

Members of our local fashion community were on hand tonight for the fundraiser, Strike a Pose for Clean Water, at the Albany Pump Station.

Aveda Salons across the Capital Region and one from Syracuse put on the fashion show. Designs were created from recycled and repurposed materials.

This unique event, Catwalk for Clean Water, donates all proceeds to the Environmental Advocates of New York. This organization is fighting for clean water in the state.

Environmental Advocates of New York supports communities facing clean water problems with getting legislation passed at the local, state and federal levels.

“They’ve helped people in Hoosick Falls get their voices heard about the PFOA (chemical) crisis and work on water infrastructure issues like water main breaks,” said Kristen Legere, Membership director at Environmental Advocates of New York.

Organizers of the event tell me they’re hoping to raise $8,000 for the Environmental Advocates of New York.

“Even if you don’t like in an area with a water crisis it impacts everyone, we can’t live without clean water,” Legere said. “We really you know encourage everyone to support clean water in the community because you really never know when your community’s going to be affected by it.”