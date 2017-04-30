School bus driver pulled over for drug related DUI

Web Staff Published:

FULTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State police say, 46-year old Michele Daly was driving a bus full of students and coaches to Fulton High School for a lacrosse game.

But, students could tell something was wrong after Daly started driving erratically.

After getting the calls, New York State police in North Syracuse pulled over the bus which was traveling northbound on Route 481.

Troopers say that Daly was under the influence of prescription medication.

Daly and the bus are both from Whitesboro High School, near Utica, N.Y.

She now faces a number of charges, including 14 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

