Runners and walkers lace up their shoes to get one step closer to Parkinson’s cure

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds of runners sprinted their way through South Glens Falls Saturday morning to raise money and awareness in the fight against Parkinson’s disease.

In 2010 Fox Trot Run organizer Megan Pliscofsky’s mom was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Seven years later, and the duo continues the fight for a cure.

“She’ll walk the 5K with my dad,” says Pliscofsky. “She has friends that come and walk with her.”

Four years ago Megan started the Fox Trot Run as a way to raise awareness.

“It’s amazing. This race grows more and more every year,” says Megan. “We get more participants that have Parkinson’s and their families.

Participants come from all over. Lexie Hembree made the trek all the way from Alabama to run alongside her friend Donna.

“We’ve been friends forever, and we used to vacation together,” says Lexie. “I see Donna at least a couple times a year. I come to visit her. It’s important for me to support her.”

Most years Lexie supports Donna from back home. But this time she wanted to surprise her friend. So she flew up north to surprise Donna, and do the race in person.

“This year I get this note, ‘airfare is paid, car is rented, on my way,’” says Donna.

Meeka Raicchi was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 11 years ago.

“I have good days and bad days,” she says. “Somedays I can’t walk. Sometimes I walk backward around the house or I move slow. Sometimes my speech is a little slurred.”

Meeka says the ultimate goal is to end the disease, once and for all.

“More awareness, more, better treatments, and hopefully a cure,” says Meeka.

On Saturday, hundreds joined together, going stride for stride all with the same goal: everyone helping to bring the cause one step closer to the finish line.

“It’s just inspiring to see that anybody can get out here and do this and do something to make a difference,” says Megan.