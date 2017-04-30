NYS bill to require President Trump to release his state tax returns

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Democrat led State Assembly is likely to support a bill that would require New York tax information for any U.S. President or Vice President who files a state return.

While President Trump’s New York State return wouldn’t include all the details from his federal return, it could offer the public much more information about potential conflicts of interest or how the President’s finances would be affected by his tax cut proposal.

The Republican led New York State Senate is not likely to support the measure. A GOP spokesman called the bill a public relations stunt.