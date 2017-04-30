NYS bill to require President Trump to release his state tax returns

In this March 31, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with the National Association of Manufacturers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Slim majorities of Americans favor independent investigations into Trump’s relationship with the Russian government and possible attempts by Russia to influence last year’s election according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Democrat led State Assembly is likely to support a bill that would require New York tax information for any U.S. President or Vice President who files a state return.

While President Trump’s New York State return wouldn’t include all the details from his federal return, it could offer the public much more information about potential conflicts of interest or how the President’s finances would be affected by his tax cut proposal.

The Republican led New York State Senate is not likely to support the measure. A GOP spokesman called the bill a public relations stunt.

