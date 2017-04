LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An elderly woman is killed after a crash in Lake George.

The Warren County Sheriff’s office says it happened on state Route 9 and Diamond Point Road last night.

A 75 year old, Madeline Weidman, was in the passenger seat when the driver of the car, 19 year old Elizabeth Grigon pulled out in front of another car.

Weidman died at Glens Falls Hospital.

The Warren County Traffic Safety unit is investigating.