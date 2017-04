BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State police say, Jonathan Savoie was home with a woman and their two year old child in Brunswick, when the couple got into an argument.

The woman claims things escalated and Savoie slapped her, pinned her down and covered her mouth until she couldn’t breathe.

She says he dragged her around the house and slammed her head into a wall.

Savoie was arrested for assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal mischief.