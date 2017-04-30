75-year-old Warrensburg woman killed in Lake George car crash

Web Staff Published:

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 75-year-old woman was killed after a two-car crash on State Route 9 and Diamond Point Road Saturday evening.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday 19-year-old Elizabeth Grignon of Ballston Spa made a left turn onto Diamond Point Road in front of a Dodge Ram driven by Jason Weidman, 42, of Warrensburg.

Officials say Madeline Weidman, who was riding as a passenger in the Dodge Ram, was taken to Glens Falls Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The accident is under investigation by the Warren County Traffic Safety Unit.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s