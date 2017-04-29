“Together We Shall 5K” powered by a strong mission

GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two years ago, one local family accomplished something not many would even dream of attempting. Running across America and donating running chariots to families with special needs children along the way.

Before the Evans family began the 2nd Annual ‘Ainsley’s Angels Power to Push’ mission on Saturday, the foursome achieved another feat.

Shaun, Nichole, Shamus and Simon Evans hosted the inaugural ‘Together We Shall 5K’ in their hometown. The event’s title is named after the family’s motto.

Shaun, who ran 3200 miles from Seattle to New York City in the summer of 2015, typically pushes his son, Shamus, who was born with cerebral palsy.

However, that honor was given to Shamus’ friend today, Noah. He had been training for this moment the last eight months.

That moment, along with the turnout for the race, made for a pretty special day.

Shaun Evans, co-race director said, “This is what it’s all about. I mean, it’s all about promoting inclusion. You can see we have a ton of chairs here today. For us to be the race directors today and seeing how our mission has grown, it’s incredible.”

Nichole Evans, co-race director also noted, “At one point today, i stepped back and i just looked at it all and I was filled with emotion, because I never dreamed of doing anything like this before.”

The Evans family has bigger dreams. Their second mission, throughout the month of July, will take them from Minnesota to Louisiana. Shaun says he hopes to give away 20 running chariots like the family did in 2015.