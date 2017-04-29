Spring into Health Day held in Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Children’s Museum held a first of its kind, Spring Into Health Day which focused on kids’ wellness.

Families received a series of vision and hearing screenings performed by the Northeastern Association of the Blind, Albany chapter (NABA KidSight Program).

The event was a fun way to engage kids to get them to care about their health, while also detecting early signs of any problems.

Puppies from Guiding Eyes for the Blind were also on hand to share information about service dogs and provide attendees with some puppy comfort.

Spring Into Health Day was organized in collaboration with the Saratoga Lions Club and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s office. If you missed today’s event but would like more information on how to get your child screened, visit www.preventblindness.org.