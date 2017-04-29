Siena baseball takes the diamond for Pediatric Cancer

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – More than home runs and strikeouts, the Siena Saints took to the diamond in an effort to bring awareness to Pediatric Cancer. Siena joined forces with MAAC rival, Iona Gaels to participate in Go4theGoal’s Lace Up 4 Pediatric Cancer campaign.

Specifically the event is being held to raise money and knowledge for kids with this form of cancer being treated locally.

Players and coaches for both the Saints and Gaels wore Go4theGoal’s gold shoelaces and gear in both games of a doubleheader as part of promoting awareness to this illness. A representative was available in the stands collecting donations for each game, with the first pitch taking place at noon for Game 1.

The funds raised for Go4theGoal helps continue their mission “to improve the lives of children battling cancer by providing financial support, developing and implementing unique hospital programs, funding innovative research, and granting personal wishes. Through our firsthand experience with pediatric cancer and our medical background, Go4theGoal provides the best practices to patients, their families, and the hospitals and staff that care for them.”