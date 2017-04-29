Schodack music festival closes with emergency vehicles and responders

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A music festival known as the “Rumble in the Jungle” led to a large police presence as a result of alleged altercations at Schodack Island State Park.

Several UAlbany students say they were present for an annual barbecue. However, related social media accounts confirm it was for this Rumble in the Jungle concert event featuring two DJs.

None of the students appeared to be shaken by the results of the event, but did indicate that some people engaged in an undisclosed altercation.

Several law enforcement vehicles arrived from various jurisdiction. Including Rensselaer and Columbia counties, as well as state police and emergency personnel. The NYS Park police will have more information going forward.