Rotterdam boil water advisory has been lifted

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Department of Environmental Health has lifted the boil water order for the Town of Rotterdam.

Schenectady County officials say residents no longer need to boil water for drinking and culinary purposes.

Officials do recommend residents flush all water lines in their home or business for three to five minutes prior to use as a precaution.

Be sure to throw away any ice made by ice machines during the boil water advisory, including any final batch made before or while flushing water lines.

