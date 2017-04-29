Jets give UAlbany’s Malloy a boarding pass

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The NFL draft came and went and not one UAlbany football player’s name was called.

Often is the case for draft hopefuls in the NCAA FCS schools and lower divisions.

However, one former Great Dane will get a shot to try out for a team.

Offensive lineman, Kevin Malloy has received an offer to work out for the New York Jets.

Malloy, who didn’t expect to be drafted, was and is still hoping for a contract as a restricted free agent but that’s yet to happen.

He’ll try to make the “Gang Green’s” roster as a center and believes all he needs is a shot.

“To get a phone call from the Jets, a team that I grew up rooting for. To know that they’re the team so far that is giving me this opportunity to go down to minicamp and prove my worth. It’s just an amazing feeling,” said Malloy

Malloy stated his plans would obviously change if he receives a contract between now and Jets camp.