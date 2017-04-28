Princess the puppy has a long road to recovery after successful surgery

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police say the puppy found in serious condition in Amsterdam has now successfully undergone surgery, but the there is still a long road ahead for the dog named Princess.

Police are still looking for the people responsible for hurting a puppy and leaving it in a box on the side of the road. Princess’ road to recovery is going much better than anybody could have imagined.

Gina Kline recalls the horrific scene.

“A puppy dumped in a box on the side of the road with four broken paws.”

Just a few weeks ago, Princess was found clinging to life after what appears to be severe abuse.

“How can anyone do this? She is three and a half months old. How do you just wind up and kick a dog like that or stomp on a dog to cause these types of injuries?”

Kline is an animal control officer in Amsterdam. Immediately, she and the rest of her team sprang into action.

“The community was not about to let her go down and she is ready to fight.”

Multiple fractures were discovered in her elbow and there were also serious injuries to her spine and ribs.

Princess had no use of three legs.

“This wasn’t some little thing where she fell down stairs or jumped off of something high. Someone did this to her and broke a bone. This was intentional.”

Because of those injuries princess underwent lifesaving surgery. No, she is beginning a long road back to recovery.

“If it wasn’t for her drive and some information from a chiropractor, she wouldn’t be here right now.”

Police are now offering a $1,000 reward for any information on the abuse.

In the meantime, Kline says the community outreach has been incredible.

“It kind of renews your faith in humanity that yes somebody can do this to that face but someone else is willing to give her their last four dollars to help her get on her way and get better.”

There are a ton of requests to adopt Princess but I’m told it is still going to be a long road to recovery. In the meantime, you are encouraged to reach out to your local animal shelters as there are a lot of animals there that could use your help.