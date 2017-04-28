Police want your unused drugs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Got drugs? Or at least a few in your cabinet that are past their prime?

The DEA and local law enforcement agencies are teaming up for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The all-day event on Saturday aims to provide safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of any prescription pills you don’t need anymore.

Health groups encourage the public to participate in Take Back Day for several health reasons.

The program helps prevent addiction. Officials say 70 percent of people who have abused or become addicted to prescription drugs start by taking a relative or friend’s prescription.

If you don’t need them, get rid of them. Prescriptions that are hung on to longer than needed can be ingested accidentally if one’s attempting to self-medicate.

Remember don’t flush your unwanted pills. Reckless disposal of your prescriptions can cause damage to the environment, especially the water you drink.

Always check your expiration dates on your prescriptions.

Find a Drug Take Back location.