Police: Reports of man approaching child in Glenville

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glenville Police are hoping to talk to a man who may have approached a young child and asked the child to get in his car.

According to police, the man pulled up near a child riding a bike, but not wearing a helmet.

Police say the man offered the child a ride to go get one.

The child safely left the area and now, police want to talk to the man.

The man’s described as being 48 to 55 years old with salt and pepper hair. He was reported driving an older model black Chevy Corvette with a red stripe down the side.

Anyone who has information about this case, or had a similar experience is asked to call the department at (518) 630-0911.