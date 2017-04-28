Police: Pittstown man arrested for having sexual contact with 15-year-old

Web Staff Published: Updated:

PITTSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man on Thursday after allegations were made that he had sexual contact with a 15-year-old.

John Groff Sr., 70, of Pittstown, was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual abuse, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Groff allegedly had contact with the minor at his Pittstown home.

Groff Sr. was arraigned in the Town of Brunswick court. He was released to probation and is scheduled to appear in Pittstown Court at a later date.

New York State Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 518-279-4427.

