Plastics firm to pay for water design work in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) – A plastics company that once used a chemical that has been found in local private water systems is going to repay the state of Vermont about $760,000 for engineering studies of extending municipal waterlines to affected homes in Bennington and North Bennington.

The chemical PFOA used in industrial coatings has been found in private water wells near Saint-Gobain Performance Plastic’s former North Bennington factory.

On Wednesday, the state of Vermont and Saint-Gobain signed the agreement that would have the company repay the state more than $137,000 for the final design of the North Bennington Water District’s system and $622,000 for the final design of the town of Bennington’s system.

Saint-Gobain says progress has been made in the search for a permanent solution.

State officials hope construction can begin this year.