NEWS10 ABC celebrates National Superhero Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Grab your capes, shields and don’t forget all those super powers! NEWS10 ABC, along with millions of avid comic fans, is celebrating National Superhero Day.

Legions of superhero enthusiasts across the nation and the world have very strong allegiances to their favorite defenders of the galaxy. These battle lines are even rooted as deeply as the brands which created these heroes.

The coastal feud dates back to the early days of comics in the 1930s. DC came first in 1934, started in Burbank, California. Marvel was soon to follow starting in NYC in 1939. Both now owned by larger rivals Warner Bros. (DC) and Disney (Marvel).

Who is your favorite, Batman or Superman? Would you rather have Wonder Woman leading your team or Storm? What faction reigns supreme, X-Men or the Avengers?

