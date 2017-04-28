New options to register as an organ donor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thousands of New Yorkers are taking advantage of a new way to sign up to become an organ donor.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that over 6,000 people have already enrolled in the New York State Donate Life Registry via the New York State Department of Health.

Legislation was passed a year ago, requiring people to be asked if they would like to become a donor when filling out a health insurance application.

This process has become more efficient with increasing options for organ donor registration: apply on the NYS Department of Health website, indicate your desire when renewing your driver’s license, or via the NYS Board of Elections website.