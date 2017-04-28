National Grid rates could go up next year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – National Grid customers could be facing a higher bill come April of 2018.

The energy company has filed a proposal to reset delivery prices, lifting a price freeze.

If approved by the New York Public Service Commission, electricity customers could be paying $11.23 more on their monthly bill and gas customers would see an increase of $10.38.

“After more than a decade of rate stability, we fully understand the near term bill impact of this proposal on our customers and will look to phase in that impact while providing enhanced energy efficiency programs and bill management tools, and significantly increasing our support for our most vulnerable low-income customers,” said Ken Daly, National Grid’s New York president.

National Grid says this will allow the company to modernize and enhance reliability. The company also said they are willing to phase in the new rates over time.