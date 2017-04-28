Mumps cases count up to 8 at UAlbany, 5 p.m. ban in place for students not vaccinated

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The number of mumps cases has now reached eight at UAlbany.

The students who have tested positive are being cared for and are isolated from the rest of the student population while they recover.

For those students yet to be diagnosed, today is the last day to show proof of an updated MMR vaccination.

Anyone who hasn’t received the vaccine or provided documentation will be banned from campus at promptly 5 p.m. this evening until Saturday, May 21. This date could be extended if more cases are detected.

This ban was put into place by the Albany County Department of Health, corresponding with New York State Department of Health guidelines.

With final exams beginning May 12 and concluding May 19, attendance for these tests could be impacted by the ban.

As of Tuesday, UAlbany and Albany County Health Department jointly held a clinic, in which free vaccines were provide to more than 100 students. Students can make an appointment with Student Health Services to set up a vaccination.