Mass. woman passed out in car with blood alcohol level quadruple the limit

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was arrested Thursday night in Chicopee after she allegedly passed out drunk in her car.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News officers were called to a convenience store parking lot just before 7:00 p.m., where they found Kathleen Bolduc in the car.

Wilk said an officer walked up to the car and smelt alcohol when Bolduc rolled down her window. The officer allegedly found an open container of alcohol in the cup holder and arrested Bolduc for operating under the influence of alcohol.

Wilk said a breathalyzer test administered at the police station determined Bolduc’s blood alcohol level was more than four times the legal limit of .08.

She was arraigned in court Friday morning.