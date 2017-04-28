Man arrested for stealing hand gun from a vehicle

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A string of vehicle thefts resulted in the arrest of Lucus Bisson, 26 of Hoosick Falls. Village police captured Bisson, charging him with a felony for criminal possession of stolen property.

Since January, officers have been investigating an incident of a handgun stolen from a vehicle.

On Thursday, Hoosick Falls police were able to find the gun after searching a residence in the area. Later, Bisson was picked up that night and charged with the possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned in village court but sent to the Rensselaer County Jail on $20,000 cash bail. More charges are expected to be on the way.

This and other investigations involve both larcenies and drug activity in Hoosick Falls.

Police expect to make further arrests and are encouraging anyone with more information to contact the department.