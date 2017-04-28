Man accused having sexual contact with kids under 13

Web Staff Published:

FORT PLAIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say had sexual contact with kids under the age of 13.

Michael Stevenson, 20, of Fort Plain, is accused of having sexual contact with the victims when he resided in Gloversville in late 2015.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree criminal sexual act.

Stevenson was arraigned and remanded to the Fulton County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash or $100,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say additional charges are anticipated.

